Saint Albans to host regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic, distributing free gift cards

Release from First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. – First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans, in partnership with the City of Saint Albans, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, and the Saint Albans Ministry Alliance, will host a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Friday, June 4, from noon until 6 p.m.

As an incentive, the first 300 people vaccinated will receive a $20 gift card redeemable at a Saint Albans business.

The vaccination clinic will be held in the large parking lot of First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans located at 201 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, at the intersection of Kanawha Terrace and 3rd Street (which is directly a half-mile south on the Saint Albans-Nitro Bridge).

Information from city officials:

WHO: We invite any West Virginia resident, age 12 and older to participate. Those ages 12 thru 17 must be accompanied by a parent, or guardian, or must present a signed school district permission slip.

WHY: We are striving to protect each other and help West Virginia reach herd immunity. We especially want to reach the most vulnerable: those ages 65+, and those ages 12 thru 35.

“This is a win-win,” said Saint Albans Vice-Mayor Walter Hall. “We are getting people their shots, and we’re helping stimulate the local economy with the gift cards!”