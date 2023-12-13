Sage & Lila Company invites public to grand opening and ribbon cutting of new retail space

Event to take place at 12 PM on Sat. Dec. 16 in Oak Hill

West Virginia Press Association

Oak Hill, W.Va. – West Virginia Hive client, Sage & Lila Company, LLC, is inviting the community to a noon Saturday, December 16, grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new retail space at 124 Main Street in Oak Hill, W.Va.

Sage & Lila Company, owned by Samantha Phillips with business partner Michelle Bowman, is an Appalachian Boutique featuring West Virginia handmade items from local crafters. The store will also carry some of its signature grab and go food items and baked goods.

Phillips is dedicating this store location to her late grandmother, Elma Lee Hodge. Hodge lost her life before Phillips was born in a tragic domestic violence incident on Main Street in Oak Hill, across the street from the new retail location. Phillips said, “Dedicating this location in memory of my Grandmother Elma is the greatest accomplishment of my professional career. I may not have had the pleasure of meeting my grandmother, but she has still made an incredible impact on my life.”

Phillips and Bowman are passionate about using this social enterprise as a resource for their community, advocating for raising awareness for the need of more mental health resources, addiction treatment programs, resources for those in recovery, and support for teens aging out of state care. “Our company is a proud partner of the recovery to work Communities of Healing program, and we provide transitional job training for teens aging out of foster care, individuals graduating substance abuse treatment programs, and women leaving domestic violence situations.”

Mary Legg, senior business advisor at the WV Hive who is working with Sage & Lila Company, said, “The talent and resiliency of Samantha and Michelle are inspiring, and they are truly on a mission to make a positive social impact on the state of West Virginia.”

Refreshments will be served at the grand opening event. The community is encouraged to check Sage & Lila Company’s Facebook page for special announcements.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.