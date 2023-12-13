Ryan White announces candidacy for West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Today, Ryan White, a three-term member of the Kanawha County School Board, and practicing attorney with 18 years of experience, officially announced his candidacy for a seat on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

During his tenure on the school board, White distinguished himself as a leader who helped shepherd the state’s largest school district through some of the most challenging times in the board’s history. In addition to serving as the Kanawha County School Board President, White was elected to lead the School Board Association of West Virginia and served on the RESA 3 Advisory Board.

Ryan’s candidacy brings a fresh perspective to the judicial system, grounded in a deep understanding of local needs and a commitment to justice for all West Virginians. Prior to establishing White Law Offices, White served as a law clerk for the Honorable Judge Joseph Goodwin, and as counsel to the West Virginia Senate Finance and Economic Development Committees.

White said, “I’m running for judge to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law. I’m deeply committed to the integrity of the legal system. I’m independent and will work to ensure that every party before the court receives a fair trial. My experience has equipped me with the understanding and empathy necessary to adjudicate cases impartially. I believe in a judiciary that serves the people, upholds constitutional values, and maintains the public’s trust.”

White’s campaign has already garnered significant support from community leaders and legal experts.

– Anthony Majestro, Powell & Majestro, a respected attorney in Charleston, stated, “Ryan’s integrity and dedication to justice make him the ideal candidate for the Intermediate Court of Appeals. His track record on the school board is just a preview of the positive impact he will have on our legal system.”

-Chip Urling, a small business owner and a local business leader, expressed his support, saying, “Ryan understands the needs of our community. His election to the court would be a significant step forward in ensuring fair and balanced judicial proceedings in our state.”

Kent George, Robinson & Mcelwee, a defense attorney, stated, “Ryan’s vision for the Intermediate Court of Appeals focuses on transparency, fairness, and a commitment to upholding the law with integrity. He believes in a court system that is accessible and dedicated to serving the interests of justice. I’m confident he’ll be a Judge we can all be proud of.”

White’s community involvement includes serving as co-chair of Generation Charleston, President of the East End Community Association, and as a board member of Kids Chance of West Virginia and of the Childhood Language Center. He has a BA in Political Science from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law.

For more information about Ryan White’s campaign or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Steve White 304-546-4584