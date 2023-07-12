Rob Cornelius weighing run for West Virginia state auditor

By Jess Mancini, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A former chairman of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee is contemplating running for auditor of the state of West Virginia.

Rob Cornelius of Parkersburg has filed as a precandidate for an undeclared office, but said he is leaning toward auditor if J.B. McCuskey runs for governor and not re-election to a third term as auditor.

Cornelius’ campaign committee is Make Rob C. Great Again.

Cornelius was chairman of the Republican Party in 2015 in Wood County and led the effort to remove then-Parkersburg Mayor Bob Newell from office. Newell retired the day before a three-judge panel was to convene to hear the petition against him.

The office of auditor has power to investigate corruption in state government, Cornelius said.

“In terms of cleaning up state government, that’s the place to be,” Cornelius said.

Precandidacy doesn’t bind the candidate to a particular office, but allows fundraising and other campaign activities. The filing period for office in West Virginia is in January.

McCuskey, a Republican, announced in February he would run for governor in 2024. The field of Republicans who have announced for governor also includes Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate Moore Capito of Kanawha County, Secretary of State Mac Warner, auto dealer Chris Miller, Rashida Yost of Martinsburg and Terri Bradshaw of Gandeeville….

