Richard Carder of Fort Ashby takes WVGA Senior Series low round at Tygart Lake Public Golf Course

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Richard Carder of Fort Ashby shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Tuesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Tygart Lake Public Golf Course in Grafton with a three under par 69.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 63 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Carder winning the Gold Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Gross: Harold Barner of Westover;

Senior Net: Michael Joy of Parkersburg;

Silver Gross: Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio;

Silver Net: David Tonkery of Fairmont; and

Gold Net: Michael Wylie of White Sulphur Springs.

Other highlights of the day include nine birdies and an eagle for Dan Wassick of Morgantown, seven birdies for Jimmie Williamson of Thornton, six birdies for Tim Bucklew of Morgantown, five birdies and an eagle for Harold Barner of Westover and five birdies for Michael Joy of Parkersburg.

“I really enjoyed hosting a Senior Series at my home club,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. “Conditions were great and I think that was shown through the good scores.”

Click here for today’s full results.



The Senior Series is back in action Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Preston Country Club in Kingwood.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.