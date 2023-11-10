Revelle’s River Resort introduces innovative Campground Virtual Tour with support from RVShare Partner Program and state-funded grant

West Virginia Press Association

ELKINS, W.Va. — Revelle’s River Resort, a renowned year-round camping destination for outdoor enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Campground Virtual Tour from Campground Views. Made possible through collaboration with the RVShare Partner Program and the Mon Forest Business Initiative, this immersive experience will revolutionize the way visitors explore and plan their stay at the picturesque campground located in the heart of West Virginia.

The Campground Virtual Tour offers a dynamic and interactive way for potential visitors to explore the beauty and amenities of Revelle’s River Resort from the comfort of their own homes. Users can take a virtual stroll through the campground, gaining a comprehensive overview of its facilities, camping sites, recreational areas, and stunning natural surroundings. Through the virtual tour, users will gather a genuine sense of what it’s like to stay at Revelle’s River Resort, helping them make informed decisions about their upcoming outdoor adventure.

Revelle’s River Resort’s partnership with the RVShare Campground Partner Program showcases the transformative potential of combining cutting-edge camping technology with the sharing economy to deliver an exceptional visitor experience. Further, this collaboration highlights the campground’s commitment to embracing innovation and meeting the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

In addition to the partnership with RVShare, Revelle’s River Resort received support from the Mon Forest Business Initiative to cover most of the costs associated with the development and implementation of the Campground Virtual Tour. This support underscores Woodlands Development and Lending’s recognition of the importance of the tourism industry and its dedication to enhancing the visitor experience within West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Campground Virtual Tour for those considering Revelle’s as their outdoor destination,” said Shawn Bennett, owner and operator of Revelle’s River Resort. “Our collaboration with RVShare and the Mon Forest Business Initiative grant has allowed us to provide a unique and immersive way for guests to explore the beauty and amenities of our campground.”

The Campground Virtual Tour by Campground Views is accessible through Revelle’s River Resort website, providing a user-friendly experience that is compatible with various devices and platforms. Whether planning a family camping trip, a solo adventure, or a group gathering, the virtual tour offers a preview of the campground’s offerings, making it easier for visitors to tailor their experience to their preferences and needs.

Revelle’s River Resort invites everyone, from nature enthusiasts to families seeking a memorable getaway, to embark on this virtual journey and discover the natural splendor and exceptional facilities at the heart of West Virginia.

The Campground Virtual Tour can be explored at www.revelles.com.

About Revelle’s River Resort

Revelle’s River Resort, nestled in the picturesque landscapes of West Virginia, is a premier destination for camping and outdoor enthusiasts. Boasting an array of amenities, stunning natural beauty, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences, Revelle’s River Resort offers a year-round sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with nature and create lasting memories.