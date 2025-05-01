Rev Up Safety: Celebrate Motorcycle Awareness Month by Sharing the Road

Motorcyclists’ Safety Is Everyone’s Safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — May marks the beginning of riding season for many motorcyclists in West Virginia. It is also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is teaming up with The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind all motorists that Motorcyclists’ Safety Is Everyone’s Safety. Motorcycle safety is an ongoing responsibility for all road users. By consistently following safe driving and riding practices and sharing them with others, all motorists can help reduce the number of motorcyclist fatalities on West Virginia roadways.

Each year motorcyclists are overrepresented in traffic crashes. Two leading contributors to this reality are speed and alcohol/drug impairment. It is important to note that, while in years past, riding was seen as a leisure activity, it is now often a person’s main or only mode of transportation. It is essential that riders and drivers both pay critical attention to their driving habits and to each other while out on the roads.

According to NHTSA data, there were 6,218 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2022, representing 15% of total highway fatalities for that year. Speeding was a major contributing factor for motorcyclist fatalities in 2022, accounting for 35% of all motorcyclist deaths. More than half (51%) of those fatalities were motorcyclists 21 to 24 years old. Alcohol/drug impairment also played a significant role in motorcycle-involved crash fatalities: Forty-two percent of motorcycle riders who died in single-vehicle crashes in 2022 were alcohol- or drug-impaired.

Like seat belts, wearing DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets can save lives and reduce injuries. After three years of declines, helmet use increased from 64.9% in 2021 to 66.5% in 2022. NHTSA data estimates that helmets saved 1,872 motorcyclists’ lives in 2017; 749 more lives could have been saved if all motorcyclists had worn their DOT-compliant helmets.

Tips for Motorcyclists

· Always complete rider education courses and ride with a current motorcycle license. According to preliminary data, in 2022, two-thirds of motorcyclists killed on West Virginia roadways did not have their Class F Endorsement. To sign up for a class, visit

wv-msp.org.

· Drive and ride defensively.

· Never ride while impaired or distracted. It is not worth the risk of killing or injuring yourself or someone else. A DUI costs $10,000 on average, and can lead to jail time, loss of your operator’s license, and higher insurance rates.

· Observe all traffic laws and always obey the speed limit.

· Wear personal protective gear and a DOT-compliant helmet with a “FMVSS No. 218 Certified” label. Learn how to identify a safe, DOT-compliant helmet at nhtsa.gov/motorcycle-safety/choose-right-motorcycle-helmet .

Tips for Motorists

· Allow more following distance — beyond three to four seconds — when behind a motorcycle. This gives them more time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

· Always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

· Check all mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

· Drive alcohol- and drug-free.

· Drive defensively.

· Obey the speed limit.

· Remember, motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles and difficult to see. Their size can also cause other drivers to misjudge their speed and distance.

· Though a motorcycle is a small vehicle, its operator still has the same rights of the road as any other motorist. Always allow the motorcycle the full width of a lane.

· When driving, avoid distractions that place motorcyclists and other road users at risk.

· Yield to motorcyclists, especially while turning at intersections.

“Motorcyclists should always be aware of their surroundings,” said GHSP Motorcycle Safety Training Coordinator Mary Jarrell. “It is imperative that you have the correct license to ride a motorcycle in West Virginia. Always wear your DOT-compliant helmet. Make sure you dress for the slide, not just for the ride.” Jarrell continued, “Motorists need to look out for motorcycles since they are small and harder to see.

“Since it is grass cutting season, please do not blow grass clippings onto the roads and streets because it is dangerous for motorcyclists. Driving on grass clippings is very slick, like driving on ice,” Jarrell concluded.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.