Restraining order against West Virginia school re-opening plans blocked

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An attempt by West Virginia’s two teachers’ unions to block the current school re-entry plans for public schools was blocked by a judge Tuesday.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster ruled Tuesday against a request for a temporary restraining order against the West Virginia Board of Education brought by the West Virginia Education Association and the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

The two separate suits were rolled into one, but both unions requested a restraining order and injunction. Webster ruled against the restraining order but is taking a motion to dismiss the case under advisement.

“While we’re disappointed with the decision, the judge did make a point of saying educators are at greater risk during this pandemic and that educators do have standing in filing this (temporary restraining order),” said Dale Lee, president of the WVEA, in a statement Tuesday afternoon…

