Restaurants back to 100% seating capacity in West Virginia; small business & retail store restrictions lifted; mask mandate still in effect

Restrictions also lifted on gyms, fitness centers, museums, youth travel sports

By Matt Harvey, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Restaurants and bars in West Virginia will be moved to 100% of seating capacity provided they can maintain social distancing, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

There will be no standing room, such as in bars.

The state also is lifting restrictions on small businesses and in retail stores. The state also is lifting capacity restrictions on gyms, fitness centers and museums, Justice added.

In all cases, social distancing must be observed, the governor added, urging state residents to wear masks and stay apart whenever possible.

The state’s gathering limit will move up from 75 to 100. Also, youth travel sport restrictions have been lifted, except for counties that are in the red metric on the county alert system map…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/restaurants-back-to-100-seating-capacity-small-business-retail-store-restrictions-lifted-but-mask-mandate/article_7ad8c418-7dc9-11eb-99ab-1bbf770ad731.html