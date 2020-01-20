Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr. through service and action

Release from WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea L. Poore encourages West Virginians to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a call to action to create and strengthen more inclusive communities.

Poore is an attorney who has served as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, president of the West Virginia State Bar, as a public defender and as a community organizer prior to leading WVU’s DEI efforts.

“While it is good to engage in this day of service it is most important to understand the reason behind the work that is needed. Each of us should strive to live a life of service not just to provide a “day,” said Poore.

West Virginia University experts can provide commentary, insights and opinions on various news topics. Search for an expert by name, title, area of expertise, or college/school/department in the Experts Database at WVU Today.

“The work that Dr. King did during the Civil Rights Movement laid the foundation for the inclusion and diversity work being done today. As a people we should honor Dr. King’s words but move beyond quotes into action,” Poore said.

WVU students, faculty and staff will host and participate in a variety MLK Day service projects and events Monday, Jan. 20.

