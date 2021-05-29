Registration open for 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run, 2.5-Mile Walk

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC Foundation has opened the registration for its June 19 Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run, 2.5-Mile Walk to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and funds to help support colorectal cancer screenings.

Josh and Kelly Sword will serve as the co-chairs for the 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life. Josh and Kelly’s goal remains the same: to save at least one life by promoting early detection and sharing personal experiences from their hard fought journey of facing stage three colorectal cancer in 2018, to full remission three years later.

Despite the difficulties and challenges presented by the global pandemic, in 2020 CAMC Foundation hosted over 360 registrants and raised more than $98,000.

Though the event this year is held in person, registrants do have the option to sign up on give.camcfoundation.org/run as an “eVent” participant. You might have seen that option when you selected “register”.

Though eVent participants’ times will not be recorded because the run is officially timed this year, our eVent supporters will know that their contribution will support efforts to raise funds and awareness for colorectal cancer. Their shirts and race SWAG will be mailed to their address following the event.

Funds raised from the CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life always remain in West Virginia to benefit the health of the community, providing education and screening measures for colorectal cancer, along with free colorectal cancer screening kits and results.

“So lace up your sneakers and meet us at the starting line for the 2021 CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-Mile Run, 2.5-Mile Walk on June 19, 2021 at Haddad Riverfront Park,” an organizer said.