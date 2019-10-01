Registration open for 2019 West Virginia Education Summit Oct. 30 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration is open for the 7th annual Excellence in Education: It’s Everyone’s Business Summit, Oct. 30 at Embassy Suites in Charleston

The West Virginia Education Summit is hosted by The Education Alliance and serves as a venue for discussion with business, legislative, education, and community leaders. Participants have the unique opportunity to hear from both state and national education experts and to engage in innovative dialogue on how we can work together to achieve excellence in education in West Virginia.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-west-virginia-education-summit-registration-64679025707

The keynote address will feature Dr. Karen Garza, CEO of Battelle for Kids– a national not-for-profit focused on collaborating with school systems and communities to realize the power and promise of 21st century learning for every student. Garza will share her national expertise leading Battelle for Kids’ work with local districts to create meaningful change through Graduate Portrait work.

Dr. Garza will also call upon her own insights as a former district superintendent who implemented Portrait of a Graduate in Fairfax County Public Schools.

She will end by discussing with a West Virginia school district superintendent and her team their experiences designing their Portrait of a Graduate and using the process as a catalyst for system change and improvement.

Agenda

8:00 am – 9:00 am

Registration

9:00 am – 10:00 am

Welcome and Opening Panel: Portrait of WV Ready Graduate

10:00 am – 10:30 am

Student Perspective: Shifts Toward Readiness

10:40 am – 11:45 am

Keynote Strategy Sessions: Partnering for Readiness

11:45 am – 12:45 pm

Lunch (provided) and Student Expo

12:45 pm – 1:45 pm

Recognitions and Challenge: Recognizing Partnerships for Readiness

1:45 pm – 2:00 pm

Closing Remarks & Networking