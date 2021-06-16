Register now to be eligible for first West Virginia vaccine lottery drawing

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Any West Virginia resident who wants to have a chance to win prizes in the first drawing of the vaccination lottery must be registered by midnight tonight.

Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday that residents who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine are eligible, but must register at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

“If you’re just dillydallying around and you haven’t registered, you’re blowing a chance to absolutely become a millionaire. You’re blowing a chance to win all kinds of prizes,” Justice said. “You have got to get registered.”

The first drawing will be held Sunday, June 20, on West Virginia Day and then once a week after that through Aug. 4.

The first round of sweepstakes winners will be announced during the West Virginia Day celebration at the State Capitol in Charleston. Justice said the celebration will be open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. on the front steps of the Capitol Building…

