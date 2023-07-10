Register now for WV Press Convention 2023 – A valuable weekend with sessions on Artificial Intelligence, advertising, working with government

First of WV Press Association’s ‘Family Friendly’ events with support of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Family invited at no cost

WV Press News Release

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Newspaper representatives from across the state are joining with the West Virginia Press Association for Convention 2023 on Aug. 11-12 in Charleston.

“Each year we gather for networking, training and having fun,” said Don Smith, WV Press executive director. “Don’t miss the best media event of the year. As part of convention, we are inviting guests to share … as a government official, education expert, industry representative, community leader, non-profit director … what they envision as the future in terms of respective fields of expertise for West Virginia in the next decade. Our other goals are educating, socializing, networking, and relaxing.”

The registration form is attached or you can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-west-virginia-press-association-convention-tickets-659453131067

With the attached form, you can pay by check or credit card.

The convention location is Four Points by Sheraton on the banks of the Kanawha River in Charleston.

Attendees can reserve a room online. https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1655843198258&key=GRP&app=resvlink

The WV Press Group ID is (WV Press Assocation) and the room block deadline: July 14. The room rate: $139-179 per night. You can also call 1-888-236-2427 or 304-344-4092 or visit www.marriott.com

With a lot of activity in Charleston, Smith said the rooms are limited so he is encouraging everyone to reserve their room as soon as possible.

Live at the Levee be happening at Haddad Riverfront Park. Enjoy the convention and wander outside to enjoy all the entertainment and events.

WV Press thanks its corporate partners – AARP-WV, WVU News and Information, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation — for their support of the convention. West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – the “Family Sponsor” and other sponsors who are making convention affordable and worth the time.

The WV Press Convention agenda is attached and shared below:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Board meetings

1 p.m.- WVPA/WVPS Board Meetings

3:30 p.m. – WVPA Foundation Trustees Meeting

6 p.m. – Board Event at GoMart Baseball Park and Dirty Birds Game

8 p.m. – Hospitality Suite

Friday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast

12:30 p.m. – Ad Awards Luncheon – W.Va. Governor Jim Justice

2:30 p.m. – Education Session – WV National Guard Update on Service Activities and Recruitment Advertising Efforts

3:45 p.m. – Education Session – Working with Congressional Offices and Staff with insight into Federal Programs

6 p.m. – President’s Reception – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

8 p.m. – Live at the Levee and Hospitality Suite

Saturday, Aug. 12

8 a.m. – Continental Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Membership Meeting

10:3O a.m. – Education Session – Artificial intelligence, ethics and its implications for communications

12:30 a.m. – Editorial Awards Luncheon – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

Adjournment