Regions, LLC expanding its food service, benefit of Southern West Virginia Business Idea Pitch Competition Award

WV Press Association

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Matthew Moore, owner of Regions, LLC, earned third place in the recent Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition with his plan for a cloud-based kitchen and mobile unit to deliver fresh regional menu items to local residents. His business pitch resonated with the judges and live audience and yielded him an award valued at $1,250.

Moore will use the funds for new cooking equipment, supplies and marketing. He said the technical assistance offered by the WV Hive – who coordinated the pitch competition in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab — will be instrumental in raising awareness of his food offerings and refining his business plan.

Moore said, “My long-term goal is to provide regional cuisine with a traditional spin creating memories one palate at a time. I plan to use my technical assistance funding to pay for professional services and training and education from web development and accounting to getting help with preparing documents for loans needed to establish and effectively operate a brick-and-mortar business.”

Presentations of community and student business ideas were presented October 12 on the campus of WVU Tech. Judges for the evening’s competition included Ryan Thorn, State Director, West Virginia, Rural Development, United States Department of Agriculture;

Dr. Scott Fleming, Dean, College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences, WVU Tech; Connor Golden, Business Banking Portfolio Manager, United Bank; and Christopher R. Vaught, President and CEO, Vaught, Inc.

Entries were open to residents and businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo Counties and WVU Tech students, faculty and staff. Businesses being pitched are required to be new start-ups or in operation for less than three years.

Funds for the awards were contributed by private sponsors, including United Bank and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (gold sponsors) and Stephens Auto and WV Auto Buyers (silver sponsor). All sponsorship funds are provided to the contestants as winnings.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/