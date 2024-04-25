Regatta Commission announces 2024 entertainment lineup

Headliners include Montgomery Gentry ft Eddie Montgomery, Shaggy, The Fab Four, and I Love the 90s Tour

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin have announced the entertainment lineup for the 2024 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Shaggy, Wednesday, July 3



The Fab Four, Thursday, July 4

Montgomery Gentry ft Eddie Montgomery, Friday, July 5

I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Treach of Naughty by Nature,Tone Loc, and Young MC, Saturday, July 6

“If there’s one thing we know – live music has the incredible power to bring people together to dance, sing, and create unforgettable shared experiences,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The City of Charleston is thrilled to join the Kanawha County Commission, Encova, Moses Auto Group, USI Insurance, WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, Charleston Area Medical Center, WVCorp, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, and many more to support the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and bring you an amazing lineup of entertainment.”

“We’re excited for another outstanding lineup of entertainment for this year’s Regatta,” said Regatta Commission President Andy Richardson. “We couldn’t have done this without the sponsorship of key partners like Encova, the City of Charleston, and the Kanawha County Commission. The Regatta has a legacy of excellent entertainment, and I’m proud of the hard work by the board, the staff, and the entire team in ensuring this year will be one of the most memorable years ever.”

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta takes place July 3-7, 2024, in Downtown Charleston. The full events schedule is available at charlestonregatta.com.