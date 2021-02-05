Reed College of Media hosting Feb. 10 program on Communicating Culture Change

Release from WVU Integrate Conference:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marketing and communications professionals interested in hearing about the important and unique roles they can play in the arena of social change are invited to attend a live zoom session at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Hosted by the WVU Reed College of Media, this session is part two of a series titled Communicating Culture Change. Discussions are set against the backdrop of Black History Month, as well as the social justice movement sweeping the nation in response to continued violence against the Black community.

To attend this online event, register here:

https://wvu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpceyrqjouHtAsieLlE2buE00IRC2R0TOb

Guest speakers include Kayla Reed, co-founder and director of Action St. Louis, and Erik Winkfield, vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at M Booth.