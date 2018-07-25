Record number of W.Va. educators pursing national certification

From the West Virginia Department of Education:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Participation in the West Virginia National Board Certification (NBC) support program has doubled among state educators since last summer with nearly 200 teachers taking advantage of the program. Of those who participated, more than half have committed to pursuing the gold-standard credential, a record for the state.

National Board Certification is the most prestigious credential for educators, and those who achieve NBC are considered among the most skilled practitioners in the profession. As a part of the Department’s NBC support, veteran teachers lead professional learning sessions during the summer months and also serve as mentors during the school year for those who commit to the process.

“We are on pace to have the largest cohort of educators pursing NBC in the state’s history,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine. “No one is required to pursue their National Boards, but teachers do because they are committed to high standards of teaching and learning in their classrooms.”

This year the WVDE hosted southern and northern sessions to provide greater access for interested educators. The sessions included an overview of the NBC process and a two-day intensive NBC preparation course. The professional development sessions provide unparalleled preparation and support to educators seeking the certification, and data indicate that 78 percent of session participants achieve their National Board Certification.

With 944 NBC teachers, the state currently ranks 17th in the nation for the percentage of National Board Certified teachers per capita. According to research by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, students of Board-certified teachers have a deeper depth of learning, and these educators have a greater impact on learning within minority and low-income student populations.

Teachers have five years to earn their certification. NBC educators earn an annual stipend of $3,500 from the state, and many counties offer an additional annual salary supplement.

