Record number of candidates declare candidacy on the first day to file to participate in May Primary Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A record number of candidates have formally announced their candidacies for public office, according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Warner reported that 132 candidates filed Certificates of Announcement with his office on Monday, January 8, the first-day filing for eligible West Virginia candidates to be placed upon ballot for the May 14th Primary Election. That number does not include candidates for county offices who must file their Certificates locally.

“Early interest in our May Primary Election is higher than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Secretary Warner. “Monday saw the highest number of first-day candidate filings since the Elections Division began tracking that data in 2012.”

To learn more about the election process in West Virginia, to update your voter registration, or to register to vote, please visit GoVoteWV.com.