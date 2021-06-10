Record attendance: Cole Chevy Mountain Festival draws large crowds, vaccine numbers

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Despite a few torrential downpours, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is still setting attendance records. People are lining up at the carnival for the COVID-19 vaccine too.

Wednesday was the first day the Mercer County Health Department was at the midway, and at least 20 people were waiting in line for the vaccine shortly after the festival opened for the evening.

“We have a line of 20 people right now,” Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, said of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine booth. “And they’ve already went through 15. Mercer County’s first day of set-up has been significant.”

Disibbio estimated that as many as 100 festival goers were expected to be vaccinated by the end of the day Wednesday…

