RCB National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport, WV, awarded for youth advancement in industry

By GABRIELLA BROWN

NCWV Media

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Frank G. Brewer Memorial Aerospace Award was presented to the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center Monday in recognition of its contributions toward youth advancement in aerospace activities.

Because of its hard work and focus toward the next generation of students interested in aerospace, the center was nominated and chosen to receive the award in the seven-state Mid-Atlantic Region.

“The Civil Air Patrol decided because of all our years of dedication of aviation to them, they wanted to recognize us and give us a special award for supporting the Civil Air Patrol and the cadets,” said Thomas Stose, director and senior professor at the center.

