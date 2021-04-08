Ramp season underway in southern West Virginia

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As the spring season begins, those in southern West Virginia are offered a chance to get a plant considered a delicacy by many folks — the ramp.

Ramps are a wild leek found in this neck of the woods for a short growing season from mid-April to sometimes early May. The plant has been described as a combination of the onion and garlic families.

While some people dislike the ramp’s “stinky” odor, it is coveted by professional and home chefs alike.

Ramps are currently being sold at The Wild Ramp in Huntington, at farmers markets, at some roadside stands and can even be found on some seasonal restaurant menus.

“We have received many calls and messages asking about ramps,” said Jamie Leigh, marketing coordinator for The Wild Ramp. “We have some now, but we are expecting a good amount of ramps this coming Sunday.” …

