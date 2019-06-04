Raleigh delegates say WV education reform will be debated piece by piece

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh (Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After the West Virginia Senate passed two controversial bills Monday, one on comprehensive education reform and another allowing education savings accounts, two Raleigh County delegates are confident the measures will be thoroughly vetted on the House side.

“We fully intend on these issues standing and falling on their own merits — going through debate, committee process and amendment phase,” said Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh. “I think the House showed folks in this state back in February that while sometimes it appears chaotic, we were very deliberative.”

The state Senate passed another wide-ranging education reform bill, Senate Bill 451, during the regular Legislative session. However, the House and Senate could not reach an agreement on some of the provisions within the bill, and the House voted to indefinitely postpone a vote on the measure.

