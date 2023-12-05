Raleigh County real estate company receives loan from West Virginia Capital Access Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Capital Access Program (WVCAP) approved a loan of $20,000 for Home Base Realty, LLC, a real estate company in Raleigh County.

Home Base Realty, LLC will use the funds to purchase a property for short-term rentals for travelers that pass through the Beckley area.

“WVCAP can support business expansion whether big or small,” said Andy Zulauf, executive director at the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust (WVJIT). “WVCAP provides solutions for all kinds of projects that support the economic health of West Virginia.”

WVCAP provides West Virginia small businesses with debt or equity capital to expand and create jobs. WVCAP assists credit-worthy companies that may not fit traditional lending models. WVCAP is administered by the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust.

For more information or to apply for funds, contact the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust at wvjit.wv.gov/wvcap.

About the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust

West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust (JIT) is a public venture capital fund created to develop, promote and expand West Virginia’s economy by making investment funds available to eligible businesses, thus stimulating economic growth and providing or retaining jobs within the State. JIT invests in early-stage, later-stage and mature small companies that wish to expand. Opportunities to create a significant number of jobs while maintaining economic balance are favorably viewed.