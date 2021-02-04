Raleigh County Memorial Airport expansion ready for take off with approval of $1.75 Million federal EDA Grant

Major Site Development to Boost Aerospace and Cargo Jobs and Economy

Release from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority:

BEAVER, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced the approval of a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) that represents the final investment needed to allow for a $8.3 million site development project at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport (RCMA).

The full announcement can be viewed on the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Facebook site: http://bit.ly/RCMAAnnouncement

The airport is poised for a major influx of new businesses and increased air travel thanks to the leadership of long-time airport manager Tom Cochran and the infusion of multiple sources of funding to create site-read land to recruit aerospace and cargo firms.

Additional major funding awards include Infrastructure Jobs Development Council (IJDC) funding from the State of West Virginia ($3,239,000), Appalachian Regional Commission funding ($1.75 million) and U.S. Economic Development Administration ($1.75 million) will add land, a new road connecting the airport to rail transportation, and new sites for interested companies.