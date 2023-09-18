Raleigh Commission to vote Tuesday on financing for plastic plant expansion

By Josephine E. Moore The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Commission will vote Tuesday on a resolution that will aid in the expansion of a local manufacturing plant.

Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said she’s been working with Klöckner Pentaplast, a plastic manufacturer, in the planning of a 60,000-square-foot expansion at its Beaver, W.Va., plant.

Belcher said the expansion is projected to cost a total of $49 million and provide at least 80 jobs.

To assist in the financing of a portion of the construction costs, Belcher said the NRGRDA is seeking approval from the Raleigh County Commission for $19 million in lease revenue bonds.

Commissioners will vote on the resolution during their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers.

