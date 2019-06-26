Raleigh airport in W.Va. to receive $2.3 million promised from DOT

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald in Beckley, W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Raleigh County Memorial Airport will receive the anticipated $2.35 million in U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding to use for taxiway reconstruction, federal officials announced Monday.

Airport general manager Tom Cochran had announced in the fall that the funding would be available as part of a nearly $7 million funding package, with $2.35 disbursed this year.

Contractors completed repair of the main runway at the airport early this month.

Cochran was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Funding is part of a $4.55 million package, with $2.2 million of the monies awarded to Tri-State Airport in Huntington for airport drainage infrastructure, according to U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va. …

