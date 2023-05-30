Rain an issue for Round Two of 104th WV Amateur Golf Championship at The Greenbrier

Round Three started at 8 a.m. today

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another rainy day challenged players Monday at The Greenbrier for the second round of the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA).

Jack Michael of Huntington maintained a one-stroke lead at one over par 73 as play moved to the Old White Course. Following Michael, the next 14 players were within five strokes of the lead at the end of day two.

Jonathan Clark of Hurricane, Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot and Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville are tied for second at two over par 142. Davey Jude of Kermit, Sam O’Dell of Hurricane, Colby Dalton of Morgantown and Brian Anania of Scott Depot are tied for fifth at three over par 143. Mason Kidwell of Charles Town is in ninth place at four over par 144. Christian Brand of Scott Depot, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, Cam Roam of Huntington and Cole Burgess are tied for 10th at five over par 145. Jackson Hill of Daniels and Nick Dent of White Sulphur Springs are tied at 14th, five strokes off the lead, at six over par 146.

Anania scored five birdies in today’s second round.

On the first hole today, players got to “Elevate the Player Experience” with the use cutting-edge technology Monday, presented by United Bank. The TracMan 4 launch monitor technology captures club head speed, ball speed, spin rate, carry distance and total distance, information valuable to players throughout the remainder of the Championship.

“Much like you see on the PGA Tour telecasts, the TracMan 4 launch monitor technology will trace the ball flight in the air, as well as capturing crucial data points for the players,” said Steven Cox, director of golf instruction at The Greenbrier. “The players are looking forward to their elevated experience at this year’s Amateur and we appreciate the willingness of United Bank to make this possible.”

“The Old White Course, with its wider fairways and deep bunkers means you need to determine your level of risk on each hole,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Professional Hill Herrick. “Playing safer leaves a tougher second shot on this course a CB Macdonald, a Scottish golf course architect.”

“Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United Bank are all pleased to congratulate the top 52 players who will

continue for the remainder of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship at The Greenbrier Resort,” said Astorg Auto General Manager Tyler Astorg.

The 104th West Virginia Amateur will continue through May 31st at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 104 years.

