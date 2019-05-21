Purple Leaf Cannabis Dispensary plans to open branch in Charleston, W.Va.

By Rebecca Carballo, Charleston Gazette Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A cannabis dispensary will be coming to Charleston this summer.

Purple Leaf Cannabis Dispensary is planning to open on Bridge Road across the street from Bridge Road Bistro, where Cornucopia used to be. There is currently a Purple Leaf location in South Charleston.

Store owner Kristal Reeves told Charleston City Council at a Monday meeting that she looks forward to bringing her business to Charleston. Reeves said the store will focus on oils, vape accessories and have some edibles and drinks for natural pain relief.

“We’re looking to destigmatize what people think about cannabis,” Reeves said.

The products she sells contain CBD, short for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid derived from hemp. Reeves said most of her products contain THC, but are under the federal level, which is .3 percent.

