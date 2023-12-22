Public invited to grand opening of Across the Board Game Café in White Sulphur Springs

Event to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29

West Virginia Press Association

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Community members are invited to the grand opening of Across the Board Game Café, a WV Hive client, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

The grand opening will take place at 698 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Owner Jade Hanna will lead a ribbon cutting at noon.

Hanna says she has more than 400 board games to choose from, and is offering a variety of bagel sandwiches, panini’s, ice cream, milkshakes, and mocktails. Across the Board Game Café is offering day, monthly, quarterly, or yearly game passes for people to play their choice of board games.

Stephanie Sanders, regional business advisor at the WV Hive who is working with Across the Board Game Café, said, “It’s a nostalgic, family friendly environment for people of all ages and skill levels. I encourage folks to stop by to greet Jade and to see what this new small business has to offer.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving entrepreneurs and small business owners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo Counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at wvhive.com.