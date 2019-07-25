Protesters outside Trump fundraiser in W.Va. focused on immigration, education

By Jennifer Compston-Strough, For The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The people who came to downtown Wheeling to protest a visit by President Donald Trump on Wednesday said they were striving to set an example that differs from their perception of the nation’s political climate today — they wanted everyone to be heard without causing “ugliness.”

Protesters gather on Main Street Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeling.

At least 50 individuals gathered on the west side of Main Street at its intersection with 14th Street, about a block from WesBanco Arena where Trump was scheduled to speak at a private fundraiser hosted by Murray Energy President and CEO Robert E. Murray. On the opposite of Main Street, a smaller number of Trump supporters assembled, occasionally calling out in response to the protesters’ chants.

Liz Prather, a Wheeling resident and an organizer with Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered, said she believed more than 60 people had turned out to protest the current administration and its policies, including representatives of groups such as the Ohio County Democratic Women, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Ohio Valley Pride and various labor leaders. …

