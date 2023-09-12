Prominent Charleston and Wheeling accounting firms announce merger

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two leading state accounting firms – Woomer, Nistendirk & Associates, PLLC located in Charleston and Costanzo & Associates, PLLC in Wheeling – will merge operations beginning Nov. 1, 2023, the firm’s partners announced today. The new firm will be known as Costanzo Woomer Nistendirk, PLLC.

The new firm will maintain its current offices in Wheeling and Charleston, providing services regionally and statewide.

“Our clients will see very little change,” said Mike Costanzo. “Clients will still contact the same staff member that they have been accustomed to working with at the same office. The process will be seamless for our clients.”

Robert Nistendirk says both offices can truly operate as one. “We’ve been discussing this merger for years and now is the ideal time for the merger from a technology and structure standpoint.”

“Over the years, both of our firms have excelled at providing quality services to a regional clientele. That won’t change,” said Steve Woomer. “But our merger will give the new firm a greater statewide reach and appeal in West Virginia and beyond.”

Lou Costanzo says that many of their clients are facing shrinking budgets, fewer people, and higher daily demands. “We will provide more specialized solutions that will allow our clients to get the most from our staff, reduce turnover, and develop a new generation of leadership.” Costanzo says the new firm will have a better opportunity to recruit and acquire quality employees or “talent.”

Costanzo Woomer Nistendirk, PLLC services will include: accounting, auditing, consulting, wealth and financial planning, estate and tax planning, and compliance.

About the Firms

Costanzo & Associates, PLLC was established in Wheeling by Lou Costanzo in 1976. Over the past 46 years, Costanzo & Associates has earned a reputation for quality accounting work in the three-state region. After graduating from Miami University in Ohio, Mike Costanzo joined the firm. Woomer Nistendirk & Associates PLLC was established in January 1996 in Charleston under the ownership of Steve Woomer and Robert Nistendirk. The two firms have more than 70 years of combined experience in the West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania markets.

For more information, contact: Robert Nistendirk, (304) 342-2006 in Charleston or Mike Costanzo, (304) 242-4400 in Wheeling.