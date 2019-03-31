Project Best hosts excellence in construction awards to honor Tri-State area industry standouts

Press Release from Wheelhouse Creative:

WHEELING, W. Va — Project BEST celebrated construction industry standouts by hosting the Project BEST Excellence in Construction Awards at the Highlands Event Center on March 28

The awards recognized companies, teams and individuals that have delivered outstanding results in the industry through collaboration and innovation. They serve as one of the most effective platforms for leading companies to maximize their industry exposure for excelling in the tristate construction industry.

Nominations were submitted by the Project BEST membership. Ginny Favede, Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council Executive Director and Project BEST Co-Chair, said this is the best and most unbiased method.

“A nomination of members by members is the only fair way to determine who is most deserving,” Favede said. “With so many great companies, teams and individuals in our local construction industry it is almost impossible to single out the top few.”

Award categories and their respective winners include: