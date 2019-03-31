Project Best hosts excellence in construction awards to honor Tri-State area industry standouts
Press Release from Wheelhouse Creative:
WHEELING, W. Va — Project BEST celebrated construction industry standouts by hosting the Project BEST Excellence in Construction Awards at the Highlands Event Center on March 28
The awards recognized companies, teams and individuals that have delivered outstanding results in the industry through collaboration and innovation. They serve as one of the most effective platforms for leading companies to maximize their industry exposure for excelling in the tristate construction industry.
Nominations were submitted by the Project BEST membership. Ginny Favede, Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council Executive Director and Project BEST Co-Chair, said this is the best and most unbiased method.
“A nomination of members by members is the only fair way to determine who is most deserving,” Favede said. “With so many great companies, teams and individuals in our local construction industry it is almost impossible to single out the top few.”
Award categories and their respective winners include:
- Subcontractor of the Year: Karras Painting
- Supporting Business of the Year: Wheelhouse Creative
- Person of the Year: Mark Paul, Quality Steel
- Project of the Year: Health Plan
- General Contractor of the Year: Grae Con
- Craftsman of the Year: Chuck King
- Architect of the Year: Patrick J. Rymer, AIA, ALEP, McKinley Architecture and Engineering
- Distinguished Service: John Kalkreuth, East Coast Metal Systems
- Lifetime Achievement: Kim Carfagna, Jarvis, Downing & Emch
Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio’s 6th District served as the event’s guest speaker. He discussed the potential PTT Ethane Cracker, a project in which he has collaborated with the State of Ohio since 2012, apprenticeships and workforce.
Project BEST is a construction industry labor-management organization encompassing over five hundred (500) contractors and six thousand (6,000) building trades craftsman and apprentices serving the Upper Ohio Valley region (Steubenville, Ohio – Wheeling, West Virginia MSA) approximately sixty (60) miles southeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Its primary purpose is to promote jobs for its participants by providing quality and safety conscious craftsmen and on- time completion of projects within budget to its commercial and industrial customers and encouraging economic development throughout the region it serves.