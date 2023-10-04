PROACT Race Toward Recovery set for Oct. 21 in Barboursville

WV Press Release Sharing

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. – PROACT will host its second annual Race Toward Recovery 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Barboursville Park.

PROACT, which stands for the Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit addiction treatment organization that brings together behavioral, social and medical resources to provide comprehensive care to those seeking treatment for substance use disorder (SUD). All event proceeds go to support PROACT in sustaining this model of care for individuals with SUD.

Individual registration is $25 for runners/walkers of all ages on or before Oct. 20; registration is $30 on the day of the race. Participants who register before Oct. 16 will receive a free race T-shirt. Sponsorships are available starting at $250.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.; the race begins at 8 a.m. The course at Barboursville Park offers scenic views and rolling hills. The race will start and finish at Shelter #8, near Lake William.

PROACT thanks the following sponsors for their generous support: Main Sponsor Special Metals; Gold Sponsors Mosaic Group, The Thrasher Group and WV Health Information Network; Silver Sponsors FaithHealth Appalachia Inc. and Dr. Adam Franks; Bronze Sponsor Realty Exchange; with additional support from Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Village of Barboursville.

To register, go to Tristateracer.com. For more information about the race or PROACT, contact director Michael Haney by phone at 304-696-8700, e-mail [email protected] or visit proactwv.org.