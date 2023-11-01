Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc., to begin demolition of vacant Crislip Motor Lodge

WV Press Release Sharing

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc., (PTCHC) is officially moving forward with the demolition of the vacant Crislip Motor Lodge to prepare for the expansion of its Taylor County campus and services. This significant milestone will enable the organization to serve more patients and expand its range of quality health care services.

Early this year, Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers was afforded the opportunity to purchase the Crislip Motor Lodge property located in Grafton, in an effort to expand their services and offerings with a new state-of-the-art facility.

“Our Board of Directors has been evaluating the needs of the communities we serve and of our growing organization and it became apparent that we needed more space,” said June Griffith, CEO of PTCHC. “They made the decision in late 2022 to evaluate the property and in 2023 the purchase was made.”

PTCHC performed a feasibility and functionality assessment on the property and determined that leaving the building as it currently stands will limit the organization’s capabilities for future development. The Crislip Motor Lodge will undergo demolition starting at the end of October/early November, and plans for a new site layout are currently in the works.

“Our primary goal is serving our communities by meeting the needs of our patients,” expanded Griffith.

“The acquisition of the property will allow PTCHC the opportunity to improve our facilities which enhances the healthcare that can be offered to the Taylor County community.”

PTCHC partnered with Omni Architects and Associates to perform the feasibility and functionality assessment, as well as manage the contract for the demolition of the current structure. PTCHC is evaluating options for the construction of the new facilities and is working towards a goal of opening the doors for operation in 2025. The current medical, behavioral health, dental, and pharmacy offices will remain open until construction is complete.

PTCHC was able to purchase the Crislip Motor Lodge with its own funds and will be actively seeking grants and supplemental funding to aid in the development of the new facility.

“Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers has been a vital part of our communities in Preston, Taylor, Tucker, and Grant Counties for nearly fifty years. This step towards growth means we will be able to deliver an even higher standard of care to our patients and our community,” said Tony Veltri, Board Member. Veltri is a founding board member and has served the organization since 1976.

The Crislip Motor Lodge was built in 1960 and was an independently-owned and operated 39-room motel until it permanently closed. The building is situated on 3.10 acres of land, just off the intersection of RT. 119 and RT. 50.

PTCHC is committed to providing patients with exceptional health care and promoting healthier communities. The acquisition of the Crislip Motor Lodge property will allow PTCHC to expand and enhance its offerings, and it invites the community to follow along on its journey of growth.

“We could not be prouder of where we are headed as an organization,” stated Hunter Mullens, President of the PTCHC board and Partner of Mullens & Mullens, PLLC. “This acquisition cements the future of PTCHC and positions this organization for continued growth and service.”

Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc., employs more than 100 employees and provides medical, behavioral health, dental, and pharmacy services to Grant, Preston, Taylor, and Tucker Counties. To learn more about Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, please visit https://www.ptchc.com/.

About Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc.

Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers is a federally qualified health center (FQHC). The organization provides comprehensive health care services to citizens of northern West Virginia with insurance, Medicare and/or Medicaid, and for those who are uninsured, regardless of income level.

PTCHC currently operates six medical sites, 2 dental sites and two in-house pharmacies with the main administrative office located in Grafton, WV. The Preston-Taylor staff is made up of highly competent health care professional teams, who offer a variety of services including Behavioral Health, Dental, and Lab Tests. Preston-Taylor Community Health Centers, Inc has been dedicated to serving the communities since 1976. Learn More About the Preston-Taylor Community Health Center, Inc.