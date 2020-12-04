President Trump extends Title 32 Orders for West Virginia National Guard following Capito request

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Thursday issued a statement after President Donald J. Trump’s announcement that he would be extending National Guard Title 32 orders through March.

The announcement comes after Capito sent a letter to Trump specifically requesting that the federal government continue to support the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I truly don't think there is a state that has utilized its National Guard more broadly in response to this pandemic than West Virginia," Capito said. "The WVNG plays a tremendous role in our fight against the coronavirus, and as we begin preparation to distribute a vaccine, we should continue to support their efforts. Today's announcement by the president is fantastic news, and I'm glad he's listened to my request and has agreed to extend Title 32 orders at one hundred percent. Doing so will allow our National Guard the support they need and benefits for the vital work they are performing in our communities during this difficult time."

