President Trump addresses Shale Insight Conference

By Connor Griffith, The Exponent Telegram

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A visit from President Donald Trump was the highlight of the day for oil and gas industry representatives from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania attending the 2019 Shale Insight Conference Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Trump last attended the Shale Insight Conference in 2016 while on the campaign trail a few weeks before the general election, during which time he promised to address issues such as violent crime, civil unrest in large cities, offshoring of American jobs and the flow of drugs into the United States.

As for the energy industry, his promises three years ago included lowering taxes, rolling back environmental regulations, opening public lands for energy production, government support for new energy technologies and streamlining permitting processes. …

