President Gee welcomes WVU students, faculty, staff to start the academic year

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University President Gordon Gee sent a letter to faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the fall semester, acknowledging the University’s ongoing transformation and urging the WVU community to support one another.

Read the letter below and at presidentgee.wvu.edu:

Aug. 16, 2023

Dear West Virginia University Students, Faculty and Staff,

Over the past several days, I have had the opportunity to welcome our newest Mountaineers to our Morgantown campus. I have greeted students and their families pushing red carts filled beyond capacity into their residence halls. I have chatted with parents at the “I Survived Move-In” Parents Reception hosted by the Mountaineer Parents Club. There have been cook outs, tie-dyed t-shirts, Up All Night activities and a packed Student Organization fair that brought over 150 student groups together to share their passions with fellow students.

A new semester always brings renewed energy and enthusiasm to our University system. It is a time for exploration, personal growth and developing a sense of purpose.

However, I also acknowledge this fall begins with some concerns. As part of Academic Transformation which began in January 2021, the University announced its preliminary recommendations for academic programs on Friday, Aug. 11, as outlined in the timeline established in the spring by the Board of Governors. These preliminary recommendations were made through a holistic, data-informed process. We will continue to be transparent in the process, and I encourage you to learn more at transformation.wvu.edu.

I want to stress these decisions are extremely difficult to make. And although these decisions will affect some of our colleagues and our friends – the ramifications weigh heavily. We will support our faculty, staff and students through various supports and outreach as we move through the process.

Transformation is never easy, but it is necessary. We will become a different University as we continue to evolve. And we will be even more relevant to the needs of our students, while expanding our service to the people of West Virginia.

So, as we begin this semester, let us support each other. Stand tall as the land-grant, R1, flagship of this state. And together, we will become a different, stronger, better West Virginia University.

Let’s go.

E. Gordon Gee

President