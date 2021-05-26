Possible incentive expansion: West Virginia Governor Justice says state open to revisiting programs to encourage vaccinations

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is considering expanding incentives to entice more residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“If we can get our folks vaccinated, can you imagine what we are going to save?” he said, referring to testing and hospitalization costs related to COVID.

Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday he is meeting with his team to “revisit” more incentives, after already starting a program to give a $100 gift card (or savings bond) to fully vaccinated residents between 16 and 35 years old.

“We shouldn’t have to do it, but it does get us there,” he said of the hope of increased vaccinations with incentives. “The earlier we get there the more we save.”

The incentives may be cash or prizes, he said. “We’ve got a lot of suggestions.”

“I am going to try to come up with a new incentive program that will take us up one more notch further.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/possible-incentive-expansion-justice-says-state-open-to-revisiting-programs-to-encourage-vaccinations/article_63d1cb42-bdbc-11eb-a724-03f4617fc5a9.html