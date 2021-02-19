Poor People’s Campaign calls out West Virginia’s Senator Manchin on minimum wage

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Poor People’s Campaign is calling out U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin for his stated opposition to the Biden Administration’s request to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Manchin, D-West Virginia, has instead suggested raising the minimum wage over time in increments, or allowing states to set their own minimum wage.

“We’re not interested in compromise — $15 an hour is our compromise,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s campaign. “In West Virginia, it (a living wage) would be $23 an hour.”

Manchin, D-West Virginia, met with the Poor People’s Campaign and members of the Service Employees International Union via the internet Thursday, but was not part of a virtual press conference the group had after the meeting.

The Poor People’s Campaign had planned to travel to West Virginia to picket Manchin’s office and try to meet with him, but this plan was canceled due to icy weather. They still plan to make the trip in the coming days, he said…

