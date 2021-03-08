Pool shark prodigy: Princeton, West Virginia, 10-year-old already angling to go pro

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Most boys and girls watch television, get on a computer or talk with their families when they get home from school, but Jonathan Brockman likes to hone his skills with a pool cue when he gets to the pool tables in his dad’s business.

Now 10 years old and in the third grade at Mercer Elementary School, Jonathan plays pool just as well and even better than many adults. He started learning to play pool when he was 3 years old. His father, Jonathan Brockman Sr., played a video and said his son was “shooting jelly beans when he was just in a diaper. And you could tell then he had a good stroke.”

“That was eight years ago, dad,” Jonathan recalled. “I was like 2, and I was shooting jelly beans.”

Jonathan stopped playing pool for a couple of years because he didn’t have a pool table, but then his father opened Sonny’s Billiards & Bistro on Thorn Street. Jonathan said the business is named after his grandfather, Vernon “Sonny” Brockman…

