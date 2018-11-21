Poll: 70% of W.Va. worried about job opportunities over next 15 years

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

CHARLESTON — West Virginians have some strong opinions on the state’s business climate and how their government operates, according to polling from a conservative think tank.

The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy based in Charleston has released two polls over the last two months looking at multiple issues affecting West Virginians.Cardinal contracted with MBE LLC to poll 405 registered voters in September. Through online panel sampling, participants were made up of 42 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 25 percent independent/other.

According to the polling, 70 percent of respondents were not confident there will be job opportunities in the next 15 years. A slight majority, 51 percent, believe the state is heading in the wrong direction. Only 42 percent believe the state is on the right track, while 6 percent were unsure.