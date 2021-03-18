Political party committee members oppose bill putting lawmakers on committees in West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would place elected legislators automatically on political party executive committees faced vocal opposition Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee held a virtual public hearing Tuesday morning on House Bill 2354, relating to political party committees. The bill was introduced by Del. Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, and included House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, as a co-sponsor.

HB 2354 would permit any elected or appointed member of the House of Delegates and the state Senate to automatically be a member of the state party executive committee of the party they are registered with.

The bill would also allow lawmakers to have multiple votes on the committee depending on if the lawmaker is also a county political party chair, an officer of the state party, or an elected member of the party executive committee…

