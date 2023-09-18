Political Advisory: West Virginia Freedom Caucus launches conservative movement in state legislature

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, on Constitution Day, the West Virginia Freedom Caucus (WVFC) announces its official launch as the spearhead of the Conservative movement in our State Legislature.

The WVFC will serve and defend the People of West Virginia, and begin to usher in the promise of our Republican government.

Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam

“We will obey our oaths to defend the Constitutions of the United States and West Virginia against all enemies. We will uphold the Founding Fathers vision of Liberty, Representative Democracy, Limited Government, Free Enterprise, and Truth. We will combat tyranny, corruption and waste, to shepherd in a revitalization of West Virginia and our economic well-being.” said West Virginia Freedom Caucus Chair Geoff Foster.

“We will stand for the rights of all states to govern themselves, and will fight federal despotism. ountaineers have made it clear that they will be Free, and we will do everything in our power to preserve that Freedom,” added Foster.

The release states:

The West Virginia Freedom Caucus will focus on actually fulfilling the West Virgina GOP Platform. The West Virginia Freedom Caucus’ mission is to protect personal freedoms, shrink the size of government and governmental control, reinforce traditional family values, reduce spending and taxes, and promote Constitutional Conservative values as intended by the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Too many politicians claim they stand for these values, but truly care only about their own political power. The West Virginia Freedom Caucus will expose these politicians to West Virginia voters regardless of party affiliation.

MONTANI SEMPER LIBERI

Webpage: FreedomCaucusWV.com

Facebook: West Virginia Freedom Caucus