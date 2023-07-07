Political Advisory: New statewide poll shows Attorney General race is wide open

WV Press Release Sharing

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, issued the following statement regarding a new statewide poll of Republican and Independent voters conducted by Orion Strategies for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce:

“This race is exactly what we thought it would be – wide open,” Weld said. “Clearly, this poll shows that the candidate who runs the strongest campaign will win this race. I’m happy to see the race is within the margin of error against someone who has been in politics for at least two decades.

“With so many undecided voters and this race so close, it is imperative that I continue to travel the state as much as I already have been to meet as many West Virginians as possible,” Weld continued. “It has been incredibly gratifying to visit so many communities, especially this week while celebrating Independence Day. My wife, Alex, and I are ready and eager to put the miles in and show West Virginians that I don’t just talk the talk, but that I am clearly the best candidate to be this state’s next Attorney General.”

The WV Chamber poll result can be found at https://www.wvchamber.com/news-publications/news/post/West-Virginia-Chamber-Releases-New-Polling-Information-on-Statewide-Races.aspx.