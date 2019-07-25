Police in Charleston, W.Va., using ATF ballistics database

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police department in West Virginia has started a crime solving partnership using a database that links shell casings to specific guns.

The Charleston Police Department on Wednesday announced it is now using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The database compares high-resolution images of shell casings to find markings unique to a certain weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is providing the system at no cost to the city. …

