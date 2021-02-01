Polar Plunge for Special Olympics West Virginia diving into virtual approach amid virus

By Madeline Scarborough, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — COVID-19 will not be keeping residents from freezin’ for a reason this year.

The ninth annual Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics West Virginia, will be taking place virtually during the month of February.

Normally, plungers would jump into a pool of cold water to raise money for the organization.

“We greatly appreciate your commitment, enthusiasm and creativity. An important caution: Cold/freezing water presents obvious and not-so-obvious dangers and is risky at any depth to people of any age, mobility, or health status,” said Special Olympics of West Virginia, “You MUST exercise caution and personal responsibility in your Virtual Polar Plunge activities. SOWV cannot identify or control the risks of every Virtual Plunge activity and has not endorsed or approved as safe any particular Virtual Plunge activity.”

The minimum amount to Plunge is $50, and prizes or swag are available for those who raise more…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2021/02/polar-plunge-diving-into-virtual-approach-amid-virus/