Pipestem Peaks zipline tour opens at Pipestem Resort State Park

Paul Buechler of Ace Adventure Resort, which operates the zipline, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony held at Pipestem Resort State Park. (Submitted photo by Kelsey Takitch , Gov. Communications)

PIPESTEM, W.Va. — West Virginia State Parks unveiled the state’s newest aerial adventure Thursday at Pipestem Resort State Park — a series of ziplines that allow riders to soar for more than a mile above the Bluestone National Scenic River.

Division of Natural Resource Director Stephen McDaniel said the opening of the new attraction was truly a great day for West Virginia State Parks.

“Since day one on the job, Governor Justice has charged me with finding ways to improve our parks, and he has been involved every step of the way in this project,” McDaniel said. “Thanks to his leadership, we’re able to diversify our parks system and add out-of-this-world recreation opportunities for our park visitors and guests.”

