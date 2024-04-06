Pinwheels are a reminder of Child Abuse Prevention Month

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Pinwheels line the entrance to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital in observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Each April, the hospital places the pinwheels in honor of the more than 900 abused children helped by Women and Children’s Hospital annually.

When the CAMC Children’s Advocacy Center opened in 2005, it was the first hospital-based center in the state and the first to incorporate all the necessary components for the care and treatment of children suspected of being the victims of child sexual abuse. Before the center opened, a child would have to go to several places including law enforcement, child protective services and even an emergency room for a physical examination. At each place the child would have to retell what had happened. This center makes it easier on the child who may be scared and confused.

Providing all necessary services at the Center allows for a more child-centered approach and better outcomes for children and families.

The CAMC Children’s Advocacy Center is accredited by the National Children’s Alliance and serves Kanawha, Putnam and Jackson counties as well as Clay, Mason and Roane.