Philippi, W.Va., receives national community service award

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

PHILIPPI, W.VA. — The City of Philippi has received a national community service award from the American Public Power Association.

The Sue Kelly Community Service Award was handed out during the APPA’s National Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The award recognizes good neighbor activities that demonstrate the commitment of the utility and its employees to the community.

“This award was only given out to cities around the country that have their own power,” Jeremy Drennen, Philippi City manager, told The Inter-Mountain. “Two of the other cities were in Tennessee and North Carolina and both of those have over 200,000 people. So we are even more honored to be with such big utilities…

